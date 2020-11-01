KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Vopak NV is a tank terminal operator. The company is engaged in the storage and handling of oil products, liquid chemicals, gases, bio fuels and vegetable oils. It operates primarily in Netherlands, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia; Americas and Global LNG. Koninklijke Vopak NV is based in Rotterdam, Netherlands. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VOPKY opened at $51.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.37. KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $58.90.

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including product tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines, as well as provides access to road and rail networks.

