Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.52. Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.25-2.35 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KTB shares. Bank of America upgraded Kontoor Brands from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays raised Kontoor Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kontoor Brands has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.30.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.89. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.17, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.75. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 734.11%. The company had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

