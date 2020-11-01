Laird Superfood, Inc.’s (NYSE:LSF) Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow

Laird Superfood’s (NYSE:LSF) quiet period will expire on Monday, November 2nd. Laird Superfood had issued 2,650,000 shares in its IPO on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $58,300,000 based on an initial share price of $22.00. During Laird Superfood’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSF. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Laird Superfood in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Laird Superfood in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Laird Superfood in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Laird Superfood alerts:

Shares of NYSE LSF opened at $46.00 on Friday. Laird Superfood has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $60.80.

In other Laird Superfood news, major shareholder Manifesto Ventures Pbc Danone bought 90,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,020.00.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, and performance mushroom supplements; and coffee, tea, and hot chocolate products.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Laird Superfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laird Superfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.