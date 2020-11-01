Laird Superfood (NYSE:LSF) versus Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Financial Contrast

Laird Superfood (NYSE:LSF) and Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.1% of Conagra Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Conagra Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Laird Superfood and Conagra Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laird Superfood 0 0 3 0 3.00 Conagra Brands 0 8 5 1 2.50

Laird Superfood presently has a consensus target price of $63.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.04%. Conagra Brands has a consensus target price of $35.71, indicating a potential upside of 1.78%. Given Laird Superfood’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Laird Superfood is more favorable than Conagra Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Laird Superfood and Conagra Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laird Superfood N/A N/A N/A Conagra Brands 8.77% 15.77% 5.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Laird Superfood and Conagra Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laird Superfood N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Conagra Brands $11.05 billion 1.55 $840.10 million $2.28 15.39

Conagra Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Laird Superfood.

Summary

Conagra Brands beats Laird Superfood on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc. manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, and performance mushroom supplements; and coffee, tea, and hot chocolate products. The company offers its products through retail channels, its own website, as well as third-party online channels. Laird Superfood, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Sisters, Oregon.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States. The Refrigerated & Frozen segment provides temperature controlled food products in various retail channels in the United States. The International segment offers food products in various temperature states in retail and foodservice channels outside of the United States. The Foodservice segment offers food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and various custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for sale to restaurants and other foodservice establishments in the United States. The company sells its products under the Birds Eye, Marie Callender's, Banquet, Healthy Choice, Slim Jim, Reddi-wip, Vlasic, Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP, Duke's, Earth Balance, Gardein, Frontera, Chef Boyardee, and Alexia brands. The company was formerly known as ConAgra Foods, Inc. and changed its name to Conagra Brands, Inc. in November 2016. Conagra Brands, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

