(LEN.B) (NYSE:LEN.B) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $51.75

(LEN.B) (NYSE:LEN.B) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $51.75 and traded as high as $58.04. (LEN.B) shares last traded at $56.89, with a volume of 197,900 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of (LEN.B) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 13.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

(LEN.B) (NYSE:LEN.B) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter. (LEN.B) had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from (LEN.B)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th.

(LEN.B) Company Profile (NYSE:LEN.B)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

