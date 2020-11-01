Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Leonardo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

FINMY opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Leonardo has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $6.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

