Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 16.50%.

LEVL stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.80. Level One Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 9.48%.

LEVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Level One Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings and other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

