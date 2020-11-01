Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.63 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 1st. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00006875 BTC on major exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $261,973.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.52 or 0.00398166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00009276 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

