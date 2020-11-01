Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Lincoln National is poised to grow on the back of its increasing top line, led by a strong performance of the Life Insurance Segment, product introduction and enhancement of the existing products. It has been making changes in its sales mix to emphasize on sale without long-term guarantees to improve profitability of its Life Insurance segment. The company has been streamlining its businesses to exit non-core and less profitable ones. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. Nevertheless, its Group Protection segment has benefited from the buyout of Liberty Mutual's group benefits business. However, the company expects sales to decrease as it re-prices business for the current environment due to disruptions from COVID-19. High leverage is another cause for concern. Low interest rates will put pressure on its investment income.”
LNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Lincoln National from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.89.
Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 219,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 51,413 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Lincoln National by 21.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,586 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the third quarter worth approximately $69,114,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 13.2% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 23.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,241,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,902,000 after acquiring an additional 237,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.
Lincoln National Company Profile
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.
