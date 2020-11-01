Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Receives $28.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LQDA shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on Liquidia Technologies from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ LQDA opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. Liquidia Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.41. The firm has a market cap of $174.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Research analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Liquidia Technologies by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,951,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,431,000 after acquiring an additional 292,970 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,788,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,736,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,789,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,368,000. 55.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel products which utilize PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. Its lead product candidate is LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

