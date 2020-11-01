Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Liquidia Technologies stock opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $174.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Liquidia Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Equities analysts anticipate that Liquidia Technologies will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 534.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 48,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,951,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,431,000 after acquiring an additional 292,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel products which utilize PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. Its lead product candidate is LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

