Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target Raised to $12.50

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from $10.00 to $12.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LAC. Roth Capital lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.81.

Shares of LAC stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.55.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,100,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 45,234 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 669,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 31,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at $870,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

