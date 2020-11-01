LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target Raised to $63.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. LivaNova has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $50.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07, a PEG ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.85. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.84.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,641,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,296,000 after purchasing an additional 56,940 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

