LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.19. LivaNova also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.15-1.35 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.29.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $50.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day moving average of $49.84. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $85.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.85.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

