LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RAMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

In other LiveRamp news, insider James F. Arra sold 18,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,005,185.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,295,848.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 114,839 shares of company stock worth $6,167,519 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $66.09 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $67.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.92 and a beta of 1.60.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

