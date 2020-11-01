LKQ Co. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for LKQ in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39.
LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. LKQ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of LKQ stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. LKQ has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 179,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $561,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.
About LKQ
LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
Featured Article: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.