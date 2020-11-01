Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $8.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $110.43 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.2643 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 22,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 22.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares in the last quarter. 29.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina and Paraguay. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.