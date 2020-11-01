London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Short Interest Update

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LKREF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,406,400 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the September 30th total of 920,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 117.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LKREF opened at $7.46 on Friday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $11.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average is $8.20.
London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile
Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.