Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 10,570 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 71.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,570 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 120.8% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 24,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,448 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 441,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 26,973 shares during the period.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.86.

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $10.69 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.93. The firm has a market cap of $584.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 47.31%. Analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $43,508.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,356 shares in the company, valued at $937,194.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $41,106.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 56,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.