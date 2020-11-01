Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 12,200 Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APOG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter worth $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APOG. TheStreet raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.84. The company has a market cap of $630.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $319.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.89 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.51%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

