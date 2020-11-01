Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $237,000 Investment in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in HealthStream by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 82,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 202.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HSTM stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $29.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $585.55 million, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.34.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. HealthStream had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

HSTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of HealthStream to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

HealthStream Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.