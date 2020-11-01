Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 70.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,190 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 26,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,427,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,323,000 after buying an additional 436,491 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 481.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 84,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 69,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 31,144 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INN opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $558.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.06. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $12.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.69.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.31). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

