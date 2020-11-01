LPA Group (LON:LPA) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $78.70

Shares of LPA Group PLC (LON:LPA) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.70 and traded as high as $93.00. LPA Group shares last traded at $93.00, with a volume of 3,300 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of LPA Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Get LPA Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 78.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 70.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 million and a P/E ratio of 32.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59.

LPA Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets industrial electrical and electronic accessories for rail, aerospace and defense, aircraft support, infrastructure, marine, and industrial markets primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers LED lighting products and solutions, such as LED rail tunnel lights, step light with integrated drive electronics, reading lights, power supply units, flood and detrainment lights, and emergency lights; smart light controlling units, rail compliant LED tubes, customized LED down lights with integrated drive electronics, and imperium LED highbay; LumiBatten, a LED linear luminaire; LumiTray, a LED retrofit gear tray; and LED lighting solutions.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for LPA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.