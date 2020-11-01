Lumentum (LITE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Lumentum has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 1.40-1.55 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $1.40-1.55 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lumentum to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lumentum stock opened at $82.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.05. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $59.06 and a twelve month high of $96.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LITE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.42.

In related news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $328,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,568.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 4,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total transaction of $441,470.56. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,866,739. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

