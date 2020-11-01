Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.10 to C$9.80 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, July 31st. CSFB raised their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Haywood Securities raised their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.90.

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock opened at C$8.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.99, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.62. Lundin Mining Co. has a 52 week low of C$4.08 and a 52 week high of C$8.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion and a PE ratio of 116.67.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$739.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$654.24 million. Research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.92%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 44,000 shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.33, for a total transaction of C$366,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,466,080. Insiders have sold 89,800 shares of company stock worth $732,885 over the last quarter.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

