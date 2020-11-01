Lydall (NYSE:LDL) PT Raised to $26.00 at Sidoti

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) had its price objective boosted by Sidoti from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Lydall stock opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. Lydall has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 3.06.
Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Lydall had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 17.41%.
About Lydall
Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.
