Lydall (NYSE:LDL) PT Raised to $26.00 at Sidoti

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) had its price objective boosted by Sidoti from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Lydall stock opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. Lydall has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 3.06.

Get Lydall alerts:

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Lydall had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 17.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lydall by 57.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 19,597 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Lydall by 49.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Lydall by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Lydall by 19.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Lydall by 115.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

Read More: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.