Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) fell 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.83 and last traded at $4.83. 510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.46.

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MALJF)

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers aero engine products, including engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

