Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a C$91.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TSE MEQ opened at C$64.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $603.82 million and a PE ratio of 12.28. Mainstreet Equity has a 12 month low of C$41.75 and a 12 month high of C$96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.81, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$69.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$67.42.

Get Mainstreet Equity alerts:

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$37.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.18 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Mainstreet Equity will post 3.9199999 EPS for the current year.

Mainstreet Equity Corp., a real estate corporation, engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties primarily in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of mid-market rental apartment buildings in Vancouver lower mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Regina, and Saskatoon.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.