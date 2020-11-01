MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) and Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) Head-To-Head Review

Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) and MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Monaker Group alerts:

This table compares Monaker Group and MakeMyTrip’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monaker Group $440,000.00 70.18 -$9.45 million N/A N/A MakeMyTrip $511.53 million 3.79 -$447.78 million ($4.26) -4.41

Monaker Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MakeMyTrip.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Monaker Group and MakeMyTrip, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monaker Group 0 0 0 0 N/A MakeMyTrip 1 0 0 0 1.00

MakeMyTrip has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.85%. Given MakeMyTrip’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MakeMyTrip is more favorable than Monaker Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Monaker Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of MakeMyTrip shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.2% of Monaker Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Monaker Group and MakeMyTrip’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monaker Group -4,094.42% -165.93% -91.40% MakeMyTrip -116.86% -41.84% -33.92%

Volatility & Risk

Monaker Group has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MakeMyTrip has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MakeMyTrip beats Monaker Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monaker Group

Monaker Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com. The company was formerly known as Next 1 Interactive, Inc. and changed its name to Monaker Group, Inc. in June 2015. Monaker Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Weston, Florida.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance. The company allows travelers to research, plan, book, and purchase a range of travel services and products through its Websites makemytrip.com, goibibo.com, redbus.in, makemytrip.com.sg, and makemytrip.ae; and other technology-enhanced distribution channels, such as call centers, travel stores, and travel agents' network, as well as mobile service platform. As of March 31, 2020, it had 14 company-owned travel stores and approximately 150 franchisee-owned travel stores. The company serves leisure and corporate travelers, and small businesses. MakeMyTrip Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Gurugram, India.

Receive News & Ratings for Monaker Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monaker Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.