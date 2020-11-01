MalwareChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $460,655.46 (MALW)

MalwareChain (CURRENCY:MALW) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One MalwareChain coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000765 BTC on major exchanges. MalwareChain has a total market cap of $460,655.46 and $436,849.00 worth of MalwareChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MalwareChain has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00268580 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00019486 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00026986 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00009501 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00007957 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00010099 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000233 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003746 BTC.

MalwareChain Coin Profile

MalwareChain (CRYPTO:MALW) is a coin. MalwareChain’s total supply is 4,995,348 coins and its circulating supply is 4,395,348 coins. MalwareChain’s official message board is medium.com/@MalwareChain/introducing-malwarechain-a-unique-distributed-antivirus-with-a-pos-masternode-based-architecture-d1e63a3ebc07 . The official website for MalwareChain is malwarechain.com

Buying and Selling MalwareChain

MalwareChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

