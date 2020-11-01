Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) PT Lowered to $35.00

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $35.50 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.40.

OTCMKTS MLFNF opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $24.18.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

