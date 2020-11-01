Marine Products’ (MPX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their hold rating on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. B. Riley currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marine Products’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MPX. TheStreet cut shares of Marine Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marine Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Marine Products alerts:

MPX opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.75 million, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.22. Marine Products has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.79.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Marine Products had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 22.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marine Products will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is 38.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marine Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Marine Products by 118.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marine Products by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marine Products by 24.4% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 58,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marine Products by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand name.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.