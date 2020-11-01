Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.92.

Shares of MAS opened at $53.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11. Masco has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,729.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Masco will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In other news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $2,641,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $2,829,357.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Masco by 200.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 545.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 61.2% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

