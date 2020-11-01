Masonite International (DOOR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Masonite International to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.32. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $499.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Masonite International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Masonite International alerts:

DOOR opened at $88.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.53 and its 200 day moving average is $80.16. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $109.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOOR. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Masonite International from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.