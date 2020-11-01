Masonite International (DOOR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Masonite International to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.32. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $499.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Masonite International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
DOOR opened at $88.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.53 and its 200 day moving average is $80.16. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $109.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.70.
About Masonite International
Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.
