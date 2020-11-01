McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MUX. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Monday, September 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.31.

Shares of NYSE:MUX opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. McEwen Mining has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.77.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.31% and a negative net margin of 135.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in McEwen Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in McEwen Mining by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 106,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in McEwen Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in McEwen Mining by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,420,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 132,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in McEwen Mining by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 403,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 171,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

