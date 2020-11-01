MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Cut to $3.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from $3.25 to $3.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. CIBC initiated coverage on MEG Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank reiterated a hold rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MEG Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.03.

Shares of MEGEF stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

