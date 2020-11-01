Meme (MEME) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.36 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Meme has a total market cap of $4.36 million and $3.58 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Meme has traded down 27.4% against the dollar. One Meme token can currently be bought for approximately $155.59 or 0.01136158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.47 or 0.00507259 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004133 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00039048 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003328 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000059 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000027 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About Meme

Meme is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars.

