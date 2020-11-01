Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Lifted to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) from a d rating to a c rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Merchants Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Merchants Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.25.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

MBIN stock opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market cap of $620.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.19.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.72. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 34.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBIN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 451.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the period. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.