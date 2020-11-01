Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) PT Set at €144.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Independent Research set a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €121.31 ($142.71).

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA:MRK opened at €127.15 ($149.59) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €126.72 and its 200-day moving average price is €112.18. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a 1 year high of €115.00 ($135.29).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.