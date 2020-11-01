Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) PT Set at €144.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Independent Research set a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €121.31 ($142.71).

Shares of FRA:MRK opened at €127.15 ($149.59) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €126.72 and its 200-day moving average price is €112.18. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a 1 year high of €115.00 ($135.29).

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

