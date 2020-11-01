Merculet (MVP) Reaches Market Cap of $2.49 Million

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. During the last week, Merculet has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. One Merculet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including CoinMex, Kucoin, Hotbit and IDEX. Merculet has a market cap of $2.49 million and $121,005.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Merculet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00080769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00205323 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00030255 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.90 or 0.01196819 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000186 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Merculet Token Profile

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,268,447,947 tokens. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet

Merculet Token Trading

Merculet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, Hotbit, IDEX, CoinMex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.