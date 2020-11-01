Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Sidoti

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its target price raised by Sidoti from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MMSI. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $50.05 on Thursday. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $54.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -92.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.02.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Floyd bought 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.11 per share, for a total transaction of $49,964.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,308,000 after acquiring an additional 100,151 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,046,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,012,000 after acquiring an additional 81,108 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,856,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,747,000 after acquiring an additional 111,803 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 965,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,803,000 after purchasing an additional 309,864 shares during the last quarter.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

