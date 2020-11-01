Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Merit Medical Systems from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.14.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $50.05 on Thursday. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $54.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average of $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -92.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Floyd purchased 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.11 per share, for a total transaction of $49,964.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 45,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 85.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

