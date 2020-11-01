Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Lifted to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $28.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $29.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.99.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Financial Group news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 8,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $175,132.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,610.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 9,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $180,650.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,846 shares of company stock worth $2,450,967 in the last 90 days. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 35,176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 181,513 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,633 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

