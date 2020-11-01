Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CASH. B. Riley lifted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Meta Financial Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised Meta Financial Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Meta Financial Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $29.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Meta Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 19.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William David Tull sold 13,670 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $280,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 9,133 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $180,650.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,846 shares of company stock worth $2,450,967. Company insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,393 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 48.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,971 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,392 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

