Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $59.22

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.22 and traded as high as $62.28. Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) shares last traded at $62.15, with a volume of 1,051,432 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$62.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$59.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion and a PE ratio of 20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Metro Inc. will post 3.4500003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Metro Inc. (MRU.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Metro Inc. (MRU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

