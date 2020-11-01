Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Shares Up 2.5%

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC)’s share price shot up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.70. 290,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 385,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 million, a P/E ratio of -33.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 14.36%.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota.

