MicroBitcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.46 Million (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including STEX, P2PB2B and BiteBTC. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $23.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 52.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00005565 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.82 or 0.00970019 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg . MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.