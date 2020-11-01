Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $228.18.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $202.47 on Thursday. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.04 and its 200 day moving average is $199.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1,530.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.