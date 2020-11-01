MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) vs. FalconStor Software (NASDAQ:FALCD) Head to Head Contrast

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) and FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALCD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

This table compares MicroStrategy and FalconStor Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroStrategy $486.33 million 3.33 $34.35 million $1.22 136.94 FalconStor Software $17.84 million 0.65 -$910,000.00 N/A N/A

MicroStrategy has higher revenue and earnings than FalconStor Software.

Profitability

This table compares MicroStrategy and FalconStor Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroStrategy 5.45% 5.33% 2.97% FalconStor Software -9.85% -0.46% -2.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MicroStrategy and FalconStor Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroStrategy 0 1 0 0 2.00 FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

MicroStrategy currently has a consensus target price of $140.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.20%. Given MicroStrategy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MicroStrategy is more favorable than FalconStor Software.

Risk and Volatility

MicroStrategy has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FalconStor Software has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.4% of MicroStrategy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of FalconStor Software shares are held by institutional investors. 26.9% of MicroStrategy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.5% of FalconStor Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MicroStrategy beats FalconStor Software on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security. The company also provides MicroStrategy Support that helps customers to achieve their system availability and uptime goals, and to improve the overall experience through highly responsive troubleshooting and proactive technical product support. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with architecture and implementation services to help them quickly realize results, and helps to achieve returns on investment derived from understanding of data; and MicroStrategy Education that offers free and paid learning options. The company provides its services through enterprise sales force and channel partners. It serves companies from a range of industries, including retail, consulting, technology, manufacturing, finance, banking, insurance, healthcare, education, and telecommunications, as well as the public sector. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor Software, Inc., a storage software company, develops, manufactures, and sells data migration, business continuity, disaster recovery, optimized backup, de-duplication solutions, and other related maintenance, implementation, and engineering services worldwide. It offers FalconStor Data Mastery Platform, a software-defined platform that provides migration, continuity, protection/recovery, and optimization for storage environment through a single management interface; FalconStor network storage server for migration, storage virtualization, provisioning, and management; and FalconStor continuous data protector for bootable snapshots, zero-impact backup, and local and remote disaster recovery. The company also provides FalconStor optimized backup and deduplication solution for optimized backup, archive to tape, block and file based deduplication, and storage capacity optimization. In addition, it offers maintenance, implementation, and engineering services. The company sells its products through authorized partners, value-added resellers, solution providers, system integrators, direct market resellers, distributors, managed service providers, cloud service providers, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as directly to customers. FalconStor Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.