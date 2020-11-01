Mimecast (MIME) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Mimecast has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Mimecast had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $115.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mimecast to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MIME stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 477.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $1,598,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,115,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,949,223.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Alex E.T. Bender sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.14, for a total transaction of $161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,404.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,280 shares of company stock valued at $8,255,642. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MIME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.58.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

